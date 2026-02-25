PM Narendra Modi congratulates Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna; offers his blessings to the star couple!

In a letter sent to the parents of Vijay Deverakonda, the Prime Minister said, " It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

The Prime Minister also said that the wedding marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika and that the couple, with the spirit of "having taken seven steps together" become friends for life.