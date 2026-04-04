PM Modi accuses Congress of spreading false narrative about ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Kerala Story’ and ‘Kashmir Files’

Addressing the public at an event, the Prime Minister said, “The Congress, the UDF, the LDF, they lie about everything as if it is their nature. They mislead the country as if it is their nature.”

Accusing the opposition for spreading fake narratives around movies, he added, “They are experts in lying. When The Kerala Story came, they started saying that everything is a lie. When The Kashmir Files came, they started saying that everything is a lie. When the Dhurandar film came, they started saying that everything is a lie.”