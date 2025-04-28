Please don't smoke, Suriya tells fans

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya, who will be seen smoking in some scenes of his upcoming film 'Retro', has pointed out that he had smoked only for the sake of his film and urged his fans not to smoke in real life.

Speaking at a pre-release event of director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro' that was held at the Lulu Mall in Trivandram, the actor said, ""Just one caution. I have smoked cigarettes for the sake of the film. Please don't smoke cigarettes in your life."

Suriya pointed out that if one started smoking, they wouldn't be able to get rid of the habit.

"If you start smoking, you will not be able to stop. You will start by saying, 'Just one puff or just one cigarette.' But once you start, you will not be able to stop," he said and added, "I will definitely not endorse that and don't do that."

The actor also said that this was a Karthik Subbaraj film and this would be different from the 45 films of his that they had seen earlier. "I really wish that I can have many more associations with Karthik in my life," the actor said.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year, has a run time of Two hours 48 minutes and 30 seconds.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.