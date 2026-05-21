Plea seeking ban on Karuppu dismissed by Madras HC

When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the judges orally observed that India is a free country where anyone can express their views, adding that there are lawyers indulging in unethical practices and judges involved in corruption, making it a matter of introspection. The bench then dismissed the plea.

The plea was filed by an advocate, RS Tamilvendan, a resident of Kodambakkam, before the Madras High Court. In his petition, he submitted that the Indian judicial system is a unique, independent, and integrated institution.