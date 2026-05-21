Plea seeking ban on Karuppu dismissed by Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday (May 21) rejected a petition seeking a ban or regulation of the recently released Tamil film “Karuppu,” starring Suriya and Trisha and directed by RJ Balaji, over allegations that the movie portrayed the Indian judiciary in a negative light.
When the matter came up before the vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan, the judges orally observed that India is a free country where anyone can express their views, adding that there are lawyers indulging in unethical practices and judges involved in corruption, making it a matter of introspection. The bench then dismissed the plea.
The plea was filed by an advocate, RS Tamilvendan, a resident of Kodambakkam, before the Madras High Court. In his petition, he submitted that the Indian judicial system is a unique, independent, and integrated institution.
He stated that he was shocked after watching the movie “Karuppu” on May 16, 2026, alleging that it had completely damaged the image of the judicial system. He further stated that, scene by scene, the film had damaged the Constitution, courts, judges, and advocates.
The petitioner submitted that, in one of the scenes in the movie, a judge was shown as being involved in bribery and consuming drugs. He argued that such scenes were against the Constitution and damaged the reputation of judges.
Further, the petitioner submitted that if the movie continued to run in theatres and on OTT platforms, the public would start losing trust in the judicial system.
The petitioner also submitted that although he had sent representations to the Secretary, Home Department; the Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department; and the Chief Executive Officer of the CBFC, no action had been taken till date, prompting him to approach the High Court.