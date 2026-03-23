Plea in Madras High Court seeks ban on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A plea has been submitted before the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the release of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge in Tamil Nadu, citing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for elections, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Advocate Sheela mentioned the matter before the court as an urgent plea and urged that the film’s release be stayed. She contended that the film contains politically sensitive and one-sided views, which could influence voters at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
Taking note of the submission, the Chief Justice directed that the plea be formally filed as a petition. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing once the petition is filed.
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh, Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.
The first part of the film, released last December, had emerged as a major box office success. Following this, the sequel was released on the 19th of this month and has been receiving a positive response from audiences.