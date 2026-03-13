Plea in Madras HC challenges Nadigar Sangam’s 3-year tenure extension for Nassar, Vishal

CHENNAI: A Nadigar Sangam member has moved the Madras High Court challenging the association’s decision to extend the tenure of its office-bearers, including president Nassar and general secretary Vishal, by three years.
The petitioner, Nambirajan, sought to declare the resolution invalid and requested the court to appoint a retired High Court judge as commissioner to conduct fresh elections, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
When the case came up for hearing before Justice Maria Clete, the Nadigar Sangam informed the court that the Registrar of Societies had accepted the resolution extending the tenure of the office-bearers.
Recording the submission, the judge directed the Nadigar Sangam to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the hearing to March 24.
The association’s rules mandate elections once every three years. In the elections held in 2022, Nassar was elected president, Vishal as general secretary and Karthi as treasurer. Their tenure ended in March 2025.
However, in September 2024, the association’s general body passed a resolution extending the tenure of the office-bearers by another three years.