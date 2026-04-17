Plea against release of TN 2026 film withdrawn

CHENNAI: A writ petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to restrain the release of the film 'TN 2026' until the completion of the State Legislative Assembly election process was withdrawn before the Madras High Court.
TN 2026, starring actor-cinematographer Natty and directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, was released in theatres on April 10.
ML Ravi, an advocate and leader of the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), had instituted the writ proceedings seeking a direction to the Election Commission to stall the exhibition of the said film during the subsistence of the election process, contending that the film was based on recent political developments.
The petition further stated that a representation dated April 6 had been submitted to the Election Commission seeking similar relief, however, the same had not been considered.
When the matter was taken up for hearing before a division bench comprising the Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that, in view of the fact that the film had already been released in theatres, the writ petition had become infructuous and sought leave of the court to withdraw the same.
Recording the said submission, the division bench permitted the petitioner to withdraw the writ petition and dismissed the same as withdrawn.