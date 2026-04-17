Plea against release of TN 2026 film withdrawn

The petition further stated that a representation dated April 6 had been submitted to the Election Commission seeking similar relief, however, the same had not been considered.

When the matter was taken up for hearing before a division bench comprising the Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that, in view of the fact that the film had already been released in theatres, the writ petition had become infructuous and sought leave of the court to withdraw the same.

Recording the said submission, the division bench permitted the petitioner to withdraw the writ petition and dismissed the same as withdrawn.