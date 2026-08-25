Playing Anjali in Once More healed me: Aditi Shankar

Speaking at the trailer launch, Aditi, who stars opposite Arjun Das, thanked producer Yuvaraj Ganesan and director Vignesh Srikanth for giving her the opportunity.

Thanking Srikanth, she said, “Once More came to me when I was down in life, and playing Anjali healed me and helped me so much. Srikanth sir has given his blood, sweat, heart and heartbreak to this film, so I’m truly grateful that he trusted me with this opportunity.” Once More is set to hit screens worldwide on August 28.

The film also features model-turned-actress Sona Olickal in a pivotal role.