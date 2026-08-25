Playing Anjali in Once More healed me: Aditi Shankar

CHENNAI: Actress Aditi Shankar says playing Anjali in director Vignesh Srikanth’s upcoming romantic drama Once More helped her through a difficult phase in her life.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Aditi, who stars opposite Arjun Das, thanked producer Yuvaraj Ganesan and director Vignesh Srikanth for giving her the opportunity.
Thanking Srikanth, she said, “Once More came to me when I was down in life, and playing Anjali healed me and helped me so much. Srikanth sir has given his blood, sweat, heart and heartbreak to this film, so I’m truly grateful that he trusted me with this opportunity.” Once More is set to hit screens worldwide on August 28.
The film also features model-turned-actress Sona Olickal in a pivotal role.
The film marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in films such as Hridayam and Hi Nanna.
Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer, while Nash handles the editing and Raj Kamal is the art director. Vignesh Srikanth has penned the lyrics, with Navadevi Rajkumar designing the costumes and Apsar choreographing the dance sequences. Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan under Million Dollar Studios, Once More stars Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead.