Planned our wedding in September to celebrate thalai Deepavali, says actor Saranya Ravichandran

CHENNAI: Actor Saranya Ravichandran tied the knot with software professional Bharath on September 8. The couple is now celebrating their thalai Deepavali at Saranya’s hometown, Trichy. “If you had asked me around the same time last year, I had no idea or hopes of getting married this year. However, April 13, 2024 changed my life and it still feels miraculous to me. When things fell in place, we planned it in such a way that we celebrate our thalai Deepavali this year,” says Saranya. The actor signed up for a matrimony website and the rest is history. “Bharath, a software professional from Pune was the first name that popped up on my screen and to me it was love at first sight. I didn’t add any requests and neither accepted other requests either. I was waiting for him to talk to me,” she opens up.

Once Saranya and Bharath got to know each other, things unfolded at a rapid pace. “Despite us liking each other, Bharath never gave me the hope. Though things were smooth, his sisters and cousins were a bit wary of a girl from a filmy background. Now, they are fine with me signing films even after marriage,” says the actor.

Talking about their thalai Deepavali, Saranya says, “We have been preparing sweets and sending them off to Trichy in advance. Our relatives will be present and it will be a fun time for the next few days.”

Bharath meanwhile says, “All these days after the wedding, Saranya was at my place. Now that I am going to be in their house, I am looking forward to getting to know them all. It is all about acceptance and knowing each other well. They would get to know me and I am sure of having a good time,” he tells us.

Bharath says that though they both are from different professions; they have planned their work schedules neatly. “We have ensured that our timings do not overlap as well as we accept each other’s work timings and still ensure that we are there for each other even at the busiest hours,” he concludes.