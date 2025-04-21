Picture of Jr NTR, Neel together ahead of their film’s shoot leaves fans thrilled

CHENNAI: A day before Jr NTR is to begin shooting for his upcoming film with director Neel, the makers of the film have released a picture of the two celebrities having a conversation, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline on Monday to release the picture of the director and actor deep in conversation on a beach and wrote, “ Two mass engines ready to wreck it all from tomorrow.”

#NTRNeel will shake the shorelines of Indian cinema. Man of masses @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial.”

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the picture and within no time, it began trending on social media.

For the uninitiated, Jr. NTR, is all set to commence shooting for director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, from April 22.

The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts “NTRNeel”, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the present picture was shot in Mangalore, where the unit is to shoot the present schedule.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a small four-day schedule had been completed in February and that the unit’s present schedule, which is happening in Mangalore, is to go until the mid of May.

The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.