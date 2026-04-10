'Periods should not be used as an excuse': Actor Sreeleela's remark receives criticism

CHENNAI: Actor Sreeleela has sparked controversy after her comments on menstruation triggered backlash on social media, with several users criticising her statement as "insensitive."
The remarks, made during a recent interaction, drew sharp reactions from fans, who questioned her stance and called for greater sensitivity while addressing such issues.
Speaking at the success party of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Sreeleela said “periods should not be used as an excuse to avoid responsibilities."
She further added that most of her songs are appreciated and these were shot while she was on her periods. When we want things in power, we have to "push beyond physiological barriers."
"Psychological and physiological can't be an excuse," she said.
Several users said her statement was “insensitive” and “dismissive,” while others stressed the need for awareness and empathy when discussing women’s health.
A social media user described questioned her MBBS degree from DY Patil University, calling her a "fake doctor," and adding that "she didn't take Hippocratic oath, she took a hypocrite oath."
A section of users described Sreeleela's "holier-than-thou" attitude, saying that women don't use periods as an excuse, if they did, no one would go to work for 4 days.
Another user expressed that women are just expecting that external things don't hurt them more these days, calling Sreeleela an "over-the-top motivational speaker" and adding that "what is a woman supposed to do? Start dancing around like a mad monkey just because she does?"
Featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela in the lead, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a story of a tribal boy growing up rooted in strong morals inspired by his teacher Bhagat Singh. Standing firm against injustice, he takes on evil forces despite overwhelming odds.
Directed by Harish Shankar, the film was released on March 19.