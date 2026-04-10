'Periods should not be used as an excuse': Actor Sreeleela's remark receives criticism

Fans reaction to Sreeleela's statement

Several users said her statement was “insensitive” and “dismissive,” while others stressed the need for awareness and empathy when discussing women’s health.

A social media user described questioned her MBBS degree from DY Patil University, calling her a "fake doctor," and adding that "she didn't take Hippocratic oath, she took a hypocrite oath."

A section of users described Sreeleela's "holier-than-thou" attitude, saying that women don't use periods as an excuse, if they did, no one would go to work for 4 days.

Another user expressed that women are just expecting that external things don't hurt them more these days, calling Sreeleela an "over-the-top motivational speaker" and adding that "what is a woman supposed to do? Start dancing around like a mad monkey just because she does?"