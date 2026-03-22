'Perambur Gaana' from Pari Elavazhagan-starrer 'Anbe Diana' released

The first look poster of the film, which the makers released a few days ago, featured Pari Elavazhagan, dressed like a groom, with a frown on his face and a bloodied shirt standing next to Ramya Ranganathan, who is dressed like a bride. She is seen sporting a sweet smile and holding his arm. The couple is surrounded by their relatives who seem to be having a heated exchange of words. It is evident that the film will be a funny and romantic entertainer that will revolve around the lead pair.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. The film is the seventh production of Million Dollar Studios, a production house that has only been churning out superhits such as 'Good Night', 'Lover' and 'Tourist Family'.