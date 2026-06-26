"People are acknowledging...": Raveena Tandon overwhelmed by audience's praise for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Describing the film as an entertaining comedy, she added, "I can describe this as a good thing for me. I was just thinking about doing a fun comedy and Welcome to the Jungle came my way. It was a lot of fun."

The 'Mohra' actor also reflected on the strong bond she shares with her co-stars, many of whom she has known for decades.

"We have known each other for so many years. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Farida Ji, and Kiran Kumar, who played my uncle in my first film. Farida Ji played my mother in 'Ziddi' and 'Salaakhen', and many other movies. Then there is Paresh Rawal. Paresh has played the villain in so many of my films," Raveena fondly recalled.