'Peddi' trailer: Ram Charan plays an outstanding sportsperson excelling in three different sports in explosive sports action drama!

Produced ambitiously by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film’s theatrical trailer was unveiled just a while ago at an event in Mumbai.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who took to his X timeline to share the link to the trailer, wrote, "His arena. His rules. His game begins now. #PEDDITrailer OUT NOW. #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi."