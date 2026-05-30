Peddi is an inspiring tale about rural empowerment: Ram Charan

Talking at the event, Ram Charan said, “We have worked sincerely over the past two and a half years to entertain and inspire audiences. I urge the parents to bring their children to theatres to watch Peddi.”

He also described the movie as a powerful and uplifting entertainer that brings the journeys of rooted individuals from Indian villages to the forefront. “Indian cinema is celebrated for telling stories connected to the soil, and Peddi is one such story mounted on a grand canvas,” he added.