Peddi is an inspiring tale about rural empowerment: Ram Charan

NEW DELHI: Ram Charan’s Peddi is all set to hit the screens on June 4. The team was in New Delhi recently to promote the film.
Talking at the event, Ram Charan said, “We have worked sincerely over the past two and a half years to entertain and inspire audiences. I urge the parents to bring their children to theatres to watch Peddi.”
He also described the movie as a powerful and uplifting entertainer that brings the journeys of rooted individuals from Indian villages to the forefront. “Indian cinema is celebrated for telling stories connected to the soil, and Peddi is one such story mounted on a grand canvas,” he added.
Janhvi Kapoor joked about the heat in Delhi before explaining that she modelled her bold and “rowdy” character based on director Buchi Babu Sana’s unique attitude.
She shared her amazement at working with Ram Charan, noting how he calmly conserved his energy off-camera only to deliver explosive energy during takes. She proudly described the movie as a mass entertainer that tells the story of overlooked Indians and their struggles for identity.
She also shared a funny bonding moment with co-star Divyenndu Sharma during a turbulent flight and expressed her deep admiration for Boman Irani. She promised audiences that the film is inspiring and made with sincerity, hard work, commitment, and pure intentions.
Peddi has music by AR Rahman and has Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.