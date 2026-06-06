'Peddi' director Buchi Babu Sana responds to backlash over Janhvi Kapoor's objectification in film

The rural sports action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, hit screens on June 4 much to the joy of fans. However, certain portions in the film, especially those pertaining to the portrayal of the heroine, came in for much flak from audiences and critics. In particular, the film's romantic track came in for criticism for normalising harrassment and non-consent.

Under these circumstances, the director of the film, Buchi Babu Sana has now issued a clarification.