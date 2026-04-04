Peaky Blinders sequel first look out

Duke was previously played by Barry Keoghan in Netflix's sequel film "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," which was released last month, but Bell will play the gangster going forward. 'Stranger Things' and 'Industry' star Charlie Heaton will also lead the cast of the sequel series. Other cast members include Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, and Lucy Karczewski, according to Variety.

The Peaky Blinders page shared the first look on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblinders) The new show will take place 10 years after the events of 'The Immortal Man' and follow the next generation of the Shelby family in the 1950s, reported Variety. "In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.