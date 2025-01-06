Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' misses out at Golden Globes

NEW DELHI: Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" on Monday failed to convert its two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards into wins as the film lost to "Emilia Perez" in the Best Non-English Motion Picture Category and to Brady Corbet of "The Brutalist" fame in the Best Director segment.

Hours after the ceremony, Kapadia shared a throwback photograph with her producers Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das as they were heading to the Golden Globes.

"We didn't win anything but had soo much fun (sic)" she captioned her Instagram Story.

The filmmaker also gave a shout-out to designer Payal Khandwala and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik.

"And a special thank you to @payalkhandwala for this amazing outfit... and @styledbyindrakshi for being the kindest, smartest stylist who helped me feel so confident," wrote Kapadia, who wore a black silk jumpsuit designed by Khandwala.

"All We Imagine As Light", about two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai and their friend, a cook, was nominated in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category alongside France's "Emilia Perez", “The Girl With the Needle” (Poland), “I’m Still Here” (Brazil), “The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and “Vermiglio” (Italy).

The Best Director Motion Picture category was equally competitive with nominees, including Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Perez"), Sean Baker ("Anora"), Edward Berger ("Conclave") and Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance").

An official India-French co-production, "All We Imagine..." stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. The Malayalam-Hindi movie is produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth.

"All We Imagine As Light" may have missed at the Golden Globes, but the film has been on a winning streak at international platforms since it scripted history by becoming the first film from India to win the Grand Prix trophy at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The film is nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, to be held on January 12.

The movie was named the Best International Film by New York Film Critics Circle and won an award in the same category at the Gotham Awards recently.

It also claimed the top spot at the Sight and Sound magazine's annual list of 50 best movies of the year.

It is also expected to earn nominations at the BAFTAs where it features in the longlist.

Corbet's "The Brutalist" revolves around a visionary architect and his wife, who flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of the modern United States. But their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client.

“The Brutalist” was also crowned Best Drama Film and Best Actor for Adrian Brody. The genre-shifting trans musical “Emilia Pérez” won Best film, Comedy or Musical. It also won Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, Best Song (“El Mal”) and Best Non-English Language Film.

"Emilia Perez", which is also France's official entry to Oscars 2025, follows four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self.

The Golden Globe Awards, telecast in the US on Sunday night, streamed live in India on Monday on Lionsgate Play.