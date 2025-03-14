Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' to release on May 9

CHENNAI: Directors Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s much-awaited period action film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, will hit screens on May 9 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

Taking to his X timeline on Friday, director Jyoth Krishna said, “The battle is set, and the fight for justice and dharma will be unstoppable!

#HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and nothing will alter the hunt this time.A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A power packed entertainer is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu, Brace for the storm!”

Already, a song titled ‘Maata Vinali’ / ‘Kekkanum Guruve’ that the makers released from the film has caught the attention of fans. The song, which appears during a crucial moment in the film, is set against the scenic backdrop of a forest. The Telugu version of the song was penned by Penchal Das while the Tamil version was by lyricist Pa Vijay.

What made the song of particular interest to fans was that Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version. For the other languages, advanced AI technology was utilized to enhance and replicate Pawan Kalyan’s unique vocal tone, creating an authentic experience for fans worldwide.

The music, composed by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani, is poised to join the league of timeless philosophical hits, reminiscent of classic MGR songs.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar, supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.