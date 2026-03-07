Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

CHENNAI: The latest update from the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is that the lead of the film, Pawan Kalyan, has began the dubbing for the film. Billed to be an action-entertainer, Harish Shankar is helming the much-awaited project.
The star cast includes Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, among others. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film, which will have songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Music director Thaman S is onboard to compose the background scores.
Ayanka Bose is the director of photography, while Karthika Srinivas is taking care of the cuts. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up to hit the screens on March 19. The film was originally planned to release on March 26.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in They Call Him OG, alongside Priyanka Mohan.