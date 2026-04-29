Pavish-starrer ‘Love Oh Love’ shoot wrapped

Sources close to the unit said that the team had successfully wrapped up the film's shooting after an intensive and vibrant filming schedule. The film has been shot primarily in Chennai with just a few portions alone having been shot in Ooty.

Produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment's Dinesh Raj along with Creative Entertainers & Distributors’ G Dhananjheyan, 'Love Oh Love' has been written and directed by Magesh Rajendran.