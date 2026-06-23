Pavish’ s sports film Attacker hits the floor

Pavish, the nephew of actor Dhanush, is paired opposite Avantika, daughter of actor politician Khushbu, in the sports based entertainer.

Following a recent pooja ceremony, the film officially went on floors with producer Dinesh Raj and director Pa Ranjith inaugurating the shoot. Extending his support to the director, Ranjith called “Action” for the first shot featuring Pavish and actor Mime Gopi.

Attacker is centred around the sport of volleyball and is set to be shot across Chennai and several locations in southern India during its upcoming schedules.