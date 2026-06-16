Pavish Narayan's 'Love Oh Love' teaser: A fun-filled entertainer centered on romantic relationships today

The teaser of the film was launched today at a grand event held in Chennai in the presence of the film’s cast, crew, media fraternity, and industry well-wishers. Gracing the occasion as Guests of Honour were acclaimed filmmaker Subramania Siva, popular actor KPY Bala, and actor KPY Tharshan, who extended their best wishes to the entire team and appreciated the film’s youthful energy and entertaining premise.

The film’s teaser, with a runtime of approximately 80 seconds, offers a lively glimpse into the film's plot that revolves around a young man’s love for a girl and the taxing experiences that follow, once he becomes her boyfriend.