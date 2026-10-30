Patrick Stewart, master of Shakespeare, ‘Star Trek’ and more, has died

Much later in life, Stewart wrote and spoke about the domestic violence that had shattered his childhood. His father was reduced to working as a semiskilled laborer after his military career, and became what Stewart described as a resentful “weekend alcoholic” who physically attacked his mother for years, sometimes in Stewart’s presence.

Stewart was 12 when an English teacher handed out scripts for “The Merchant of Venice” and instructed him to read the part of Shylock. Stewart went on to work with local drama groups.

Graduating from secondary school at 15, he took a job as a junior reporter with the local newspaper but quit after a year; his editor had complained that he was spending too much time on his theater avocation. After that, he worked for a year as a furniture salesperson to save money for drama school, though a local arts council ended up giving him a full scholarship so that he could enroll in the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theater School, which accepted him in 1957, when he was 17.

Two years later, he made his professional acting debut, as marooned pirate Tom Morgan in “Treasure Island,” with the Lincoln Repertory Company in Lincoln, England.

Stewart was largely considered an unknown when the “Star Trek” offer came along. At the invitation of a friend, a university professor, Stewart had been in Los Angeles conducting master classes on Shakespeare when, one evening, he gave a lecture and performed some bits of the plays in a program that was open to the public.

A TV producer who was involved in developing a new “Star Trek” series happened to attend and soon persuaded Stewart to audition — even though, as Stewart later wrote, he knew “next to nothing” about the franchise.

Stewart expected the project to be a short-term commitment. How, he remembered thinking, could the show possibly succeed with a middle-aged pacifist captain with a French name and a British accent?