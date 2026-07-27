Pat me on the back instead of knocking me down: Dhanush on National Award controversy

CHENNAI: Breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding ‘Raayan’ winning the National Award for Best Tamil Film, actor Dhanush said he respected differing opinions but also believed achievements should be appreciated rather than criticised.
Two Dhanush films, ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Raayan’ were among the winners in the 72nd National Film Awards. What triggered controversy was ‘Raayan’, written, directed, and starred by Dhanush, winning the honours for the Best Tamil Film.
Many took to social media, arguing that critically acclaimed films such as Maharaja, Vaazhai and Meiyazhagan were more deserving for the award.
The discussion also extended to actor Vikram, whose performance and physical transformation in ‘Thangalaan’ had made him a strong contender for the Best Actor award in the eyes of many fans. His omission further fuelled criticism and online memes targeting ‘Raayan's’ National Award win.
Speaking at a blood donation and welfare assistance camp organised by his fan club near Periyapalayam to mark his birthday, Dhanush addressed the controversy.
"Many good films were released that year and I respect the fans who expressed disappointment," a Maalaimalar report quoted him as saying.
Recalling his earlier films, Dhanush added, "People expected ‘Pudhupettai’, ‘Vada Chennai’, ‘Mayakkam Enna’ and ‘Maryan’ to win National Awards, but they didn't. The National Award for ‘Raayan’ came naturally. As a Tamil, I have received two National Awards. Pat me on the back instead of knocking me down," he said during the event.