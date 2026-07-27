Parvathy’s Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar set for September 11 release

Sharing the motion poster on social media, production banner 11 Icons Film Productions wrote, "The FIR is filed. The chargesheet will get you soon!" while announcing that the film will arrive in cinemas this September.

The first-look poster features four police officers—two men and two women—seated together with anxious expressions, with Parvathy appearing as one of the officers. Directed by Shahad, known for Prakashan Parakkatte, the investigative thriller also stars Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles.