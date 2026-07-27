Parvathy’s Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar set for September 11 release

CHENNAI: The makers of Parvathy Thiruvothu-starrer Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar have unveiled the first-look motion poster of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller, offering a glimpse into the film ahead of its theatrical release on September 11.
Sharing the motion poster on social media, production banner 11 Icons Film Productions wrote, "The FIR is filed. The chargesheet will get you soon!" while announcing that the film will arrive in cinemas this September.
The first-look poster features four police officers—two men and two women—seated together with anxious expressions, with Parvathy appearing as one of the officers. Directed by Shahad, known for Prakashan Parakkatte, the investigative thriller also stars Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan and Azees Nedumangad in pivotal roles.
The story has been written by PS Subramanian and Vijesh Thottingal, with filming taking place across Kottayam, Changanassery and Kuttanad.
Produced by Arjun Selva, the film features music by Mujeeb Majeed, cinematography by Ruby Varghese Raj and editing by Chaman Chakko.