Parthiban on working with Ajithkumar in 'Daredevil': Amazing Kushi to share the screen with the great AK!

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of himself making his way to the sets of the film, which goes on floors on Monday, Parthiban wrote, "Today is the day of Dare Devil. Amazing Kushi to share the screen with the great AK. And to work with the director Mr Aadik Ravichandran."

Interestingly, prior to this film, Parthiban had worked with Ajith Kumar in the superhit Tamil film Nee Varuvai Ena almost 27 years ago.

For the unaware, director Adhik Ravichandran, earlier this year, had taken to his X timeline to share an update on the film a day before his birthday.