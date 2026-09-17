Paris Cafe explores love across generations

CHENNAI: Director Saraj Seelan and actors Anumol, Nayana Sai and Sai Vicky recently visited the DT Next office to talk about Paris Cafe, their characters and the experience of bringing the film to the screen.
The romantic family drama weaves together three stories, exploring different stages of relationships, with Guru Somasundaram, Vijay Vishwa and Archana also in pivotal roles.
For director Saraj Seelan, Paris Cafe began with a visual. His interest in sketching and illustration helped him develop the screenplay and visualise his characters. “When I wrote the script, I had a clear visualisation of how each character would look and how they would appear realistically on screen,” he says. Making his directorial debut, Saraj wanted the film to carry a meaningful message. “Cinema is not just an art form but also a powerful medium to communicate with a large audience. I wanted to convey something meaningful through my film. I had several stories in mind, but I chose Paris Cafe as my debut because it carried a strong, relevant and important message,” he explains.
Anumol, who plays Tara, says she connected with the character because of their similarities, particularly Tara’s willingness to speak up about what she believes is right or wrong. “I am someone who is vocal about what I believe is right or wrong and won’t hesitate to express my opinion. Tara also does that,” she says. “She stands up for her husband and supports her family, but she also points out their mistakes. The character has several layers, and that was what attracted me to Tara,” she adds. Her relationship with her husband, played by Guru Somasundaram, explores mature love, which Anumol found particularly interesting to portray.
Nayana Sai, who began her career as a model, describes the transition as an exciting journey. “As a model, you have to maintain a composed expression and cannot emote as much. Acting has so many layers, emotions and characters, and I have always been fascinated by cinema since I was a child,” she says.
In Paris Cafe, Nayana is paired opposite Sai Vicky, with their relationship exploring the nuances of young love. “We don’t often talk about mature love, but both young and mature love are beautiful in their own ways, and that's what makes the story more interesting,” she says.
Sai Vicky, who plays one of the leads in Paris Cafe, said the film offered him a new experience. “This is my first film in a lead role. I explored a different side of my acting,” he shares. Careful not to reveal too much about the story, he urged audiences to experience the film on the big screen, a response that had everyone in the room laughing. Looking ahead, Vicky says he hopes to take on characters that drive the narrative forward. “I want to play strong characters that drive the story forward,” he adds.
The director also spoke about the casting process, explaining that each actor was selected based on the requirements of their respective characters. Guru Somasundaram was chosen for his versatility, while Anumol came on board after Saraj came across her work and felt she was well suited to play Tara. Nayana Sai and Sai Vicky were selected for the freshness they brought to their characters.
Anumol also spoke about the film’s costumes, which allowed her to portray a contemporary woman. “This was a rare opportunity for me to wear comfortable, modern clothes. In many of my films, I have been given traditional costumes, so this was a very comfortable and different experience,” she tells us with a smile. She also dubbed her portions in Tamil, describing the process as challenging but rewarding.
With romance, family relationships, emotional conflicts and a social message at its core, the team believes Paris Cafe will leave audiences with plenty to reflect on. Nayana said the film balances a light-hearted love story with deeper emotions, while Saraj believes its relatability will help audiences connect with the characters and their experiences.