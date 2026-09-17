Paris Cafe explores love across generations

Anumol, who plays Tara, says she connected with the character because of their similarities, particularly Tara’s willingness to speak up about what she believes is right or wrong. “I am someone who is vocal about what I believe is right or wrong and won’t hesitate to express my opinion. Tara also does that,” she says. “She stands up for her husband and supports her family, but she also points out their mistakes. The character has several layers, and that was what attracted me to Tara,” she adds. Her relationship with her husband, played by Guru Somasundaram, explores mature love, which Anumol found particularly interesting to portray.

Nayana Sai, who began her career as a model, describes the transition as an exciting journey. “As a model, you have to maintain a composed expression and cannot emote as much. Acting has so many layers, emotions and characters, and I have always been fascinated by cinema since I was a child,” she says.