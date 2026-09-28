Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film 'Reporting Live' to be released on October 9

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.” Producer Partha Kiran Thakur added, “The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble.

Bringing together actors from different generations, each a stalwart in their own craft, was one of the most exciting aspects of the process. We’re particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters that are unlike anything they have played previously.” In the film, Parineeti plays an ambitious young reporter who delves into the murky world of illegal sand mining.