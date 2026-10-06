Paramount Closes Deal for Warner Bros. Discovery, Creating Media Behemoth

Now, he just has to manage it all.

The new company is making its debut in an industry navigating profound change. Cable television, one of the biggest cash cows in media, is still profitable but in terminal decline. Streaming still hasn’t replaced those profits. Trust in the news business is in the basement. And tech companies like Amazon and Apple are muscling in on movies, TV shows and sports rights, driving up content costs.

Those challenges will pose a major test for Ellison, 43, who until last year had never run a public media company. He and his team must convince Wall Street that the new company can manage those challenges while it pays down $82 billion in debt, a staggering sum for a traditional media company. He must also rally tens of thousands of employees at Warner Bros. and Paramount; both companies have undergone nearly annual layoffs in recent years.

Further complicating the situation is Ellison’s relationship with President Donald Trump, which has unsettled some employees at CNN. This spring, Ellison held a dinner “honoring the Trump White House” before the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and later joined Trump at an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout at the White House. (Paramount holds media rights for the UFC.)

Ellison has assuaged some of those concerns by keeping Mark Thompson, the chair of CNN, in place. In a memo to employees Monday, Thompson said he had spoken to Ellison and came away convinced that executives at Skydance would support the “independent news that CNN has always stood for.”

Another of Ellison’s biggest challenges will be winning over Hollywood’s creative class in an era of shrinking box office receipts, artificial intelligence and algorithmic personalization. He has pledged to invest in content, promising to release at least a combined 30 theatrical films annually. After two years, that number would rise to 32 films. He has also promised to overhaul the company’s technological capabilities.

But he must do all of that while delivering $6 billion this year in cost-cutting over the next three years — a target he will likely hit, in part, by eliminating thousands of jobs.

Some of those cuts are likely to come from combining parts of the company that have overlapping functions. CNN and CBS News are possible targets, as are some administrators at Paramount and Warner Bros. That process is already well underway: David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, opted to leave in the transaction, as did Cindy Holland, Paramount’s top streaming executive.