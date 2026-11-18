Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, M Ganesh, Sunil Jain, Aditya Joshi and Lisha P Chandran, the film explores themes of humanity, compassion and collective responsibility through a blend of comedy, romance and emotion. Set against a rural backdrop, it highlights how ordinary people can come together to bring about extraordinary change. The makers have also shot most of the film in real rural locations.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising VJ Kathiravan, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Sathish, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Namo Narayana, Shah Raa, Charles Vinoth, Anitha Sampath, Sasi Selvaraj, Dravid Selvam, VJ Aashiq and Dhanalakshmi, among others. Manoj Krishna has composed the music, while Rajesh Menon serves as co-producer and Abhinav Mehrotra as creative producer.