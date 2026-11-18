CHENNAI: Joel Vijay’s directorial debut is based on a true incident in which an entire village went without electricity for 35 days to protect a bird’s nest. Panorama Studios, in association with Skymoon Entertainment and Cult Digital, has announced its upcoming Tamil film Koodu, directed by debutant Joel Vijay. Based on an extraordinary real-life incident in a Tamil Nadu village, the film revolves around a community that voluntarily gives up electricity for 35 days to protect a bird’s nest built inside an electrical transformer, allowing its eggs to hatch and the chicks to grow safely.
Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, M Ganesh, Sunil Jain, Aditya Joshi and Lisha P Chandran, the film explores themes of humanity, compassion and collective responsibility through a blend of comedy, romance and emotion. Set against a rural backdrop, it highlights how ordinary people can come together to bring about extraordinary change. The makers have also shot most of the film in real rural locations.
The film features an ensemble cast comprising VJ Kathiravan, Jayaprakash, Vivek Prasanna, Devika Sathish, Rachita Mahalakshmi, Namo Narayana, Shah Raa, Charles Vinoth, Anitha Sampath, Sasi Selvaraj, Dravid Selvam, VJ Aashiq and Dhanalakshmi, among others. Manoj Krishna has composed the music, while Rajesh Menon serves as co-producer and Abhinav Mehrotra as creative producer.
Speaking about the project, Panorama Studios chairman Kumar Mangat Pathak said the team was drawn to the story because it brings together emotion, love, and social cohesion. Managing director Abhishek Pathak added that even a small sacrifice made to save another life could carry immense significance.