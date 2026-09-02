Panorama Studios enters Tamil cinema with Trisha, Radikaa and Aparna-led horror flick

The film has gone on floors, with principal photography currently under way in London.



For Menon, the film marks his first Tamil outing, his first psychological horror and his first story centred entirely around women. He is known for films such as Airlift, Chef and Pippa. “Someone once quite aptly called me ‘genre agnostic’, and this film is another exploration in that journey,” Menon said.



Presented by Panorama Studios, in association with Locomotive Global, the film is a Fusion Flicks & Locomotive Global Production. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sunder Aaron, Vikas Sharma and Amit Dalmia are producing the project, while Rajesh Menon and George Cameron are the co-producers. Abhinav Mehrotra serves as the creative producer.

