Panorama Studios enters Tamil cinema with Trisha, Radikaa and Aparna-led horror flick

CHENNAI: Trisha Krishnan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali are set to headline an upcoming psychological horror film directed by Raja Krishna Menon. According to a press release, the yet-to-be-titled film marks Panorama Studios’ first Tamil production.
The film has gone on floors, with principal photography currently under way in London.
For Menon, the film marks his first Tamil outing, his first psychological horror and his first story centred entirely around women. He is known for films such as Airlift, Chef and Pippa. “Someone once quite aptly called me ‘genre agnostic’, and this film is another exploration in that journey,” Menon said.
Presented by Panorama Studios, in association with Locomotive Global, the film is a Fusion Flicks & Locomotive Global Production. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sunder Aaron, Vikas Sharma and Amit Dalmia are producing the project, while Rajesh Menon and George Cameron are the co-producers. Abhinav Mehrotra serves as the creative producer.
Kumar Mangat Pathak, Founder & Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “Tamil cinema has always been a space for bold, original and culturally rooted storytelling, and we wanted our first Tamil production to reflect exactly that spirit. This is a genre film with a very intriguing world at its core, and Raja has brought a distinctive vision to it."
As Panorama Studios expands its presence across South India, its slate includes Malayalam films such as Anomie, Unmadham and Tiki Taka. Production No 4 and Munpe, both starring Tovino Thomas, are currently on the floors.