Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur breaks star power myth

Pankaj has received praise for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Masaan, Fukrey and Bareilly Ki Barfi. However, his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur made him even more popular among audiences.



The actor said that while Newton was watched by around 30 to 50 lakh people, Mirzapur reached a much larger audience. He also revealed that he got his first solo billboard because of the show, which helped people remember his face.



Talking about his character Kaleen Bhaiya, Pankaj said he wanted to play the villain differently. Instead of using loud expressions and dramatic acting, he chose a calm and natural approach. He also used a different body language, keeping his chin up and looking down, which made the character stand out.