Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur breaks star power myth

CHENNAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi believes the success of Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh has proved that films do not always need big stars to attract audiences to theatres.
Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in September, earned Rs 229.60 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film continued the story of the popular web series and brought back familiar characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.
Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai, Pankaj said two common beliefs about films have recently been challenged. He pointed out that Hanuman Ansh became a blockbuster in its third week, while Mirzapur: The Movie proved that actors who are not known for big openings can also bring audiences to cinemas.
According to Pankaj, the success of Mirzapur: The Movie came from the strong connection audiences have with its characters. People already loved the world of Mirzapur and wanted to see their favourite characters on the big screen. He also mentioned that the OTT version of the film will be slightly longer than the theatrical version.
Pankaj has received praise for his performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, Masaan, Fukrey and Bareilly Ki Barfi. However, his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur made him even more popular among audiences.
The actor said that while Newton was watched by around 30 to 50 lakh people, Mirzapur reached a much larger audience. He also revealed that he got his first solo billboard because of the show, which helped people remember his face.
Talking about his character Kaleen Bhaiya, Pankaj said he wanted to play the villain differently. Instead of using loud expressions and dramatic acting, he chose a calm and natural approach. He also used a different body language, keeping his chin up and looking down, which made the character stand out.
Pankaj said that his approach to choosing films has also changed over the years. Earlier, his main aim was to get work, earn money and support his family. Now, he looks for good stories and interesting characters.