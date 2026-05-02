Pandiraaj's thriller comedy Parimala & Co's first look released

He wrote, "From my heart to your home (Heart symbol). #ParimalaandCo #பரிமளா&Co."

Sources close to the unit of the film point out that Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy.

Sources in the know say that the story of the film will revolve around a family. The story of the film will revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encounter.