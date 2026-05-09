Pandiraaj's thriller comedy Parimala & Co's dubbing completed

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered. They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed. Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film will also feature Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar as a couple.