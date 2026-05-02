Pandiraaj’s next titled Parimala and Co

CHENNAI: The makers of director Pandiraaj’s next announced the title with a first look poster.
Titled “Parimala and Co”, the thriller comedy drama will be the filmmaker’s 12th project after Thalaivan Thalaivi. In an official statement, released by the makers, they say, “With Pandiraaj’s signature style of experimenting in every project, he has crafted a fresh narrative by blending thriller and comedy elements, making it an engaging family entertainer.”
The story is said to revolve around a unique family and the unusual incidents they encounter. Beginning in Chennai and traveling through Coimbatore to Palakkad, the film will keep the audience ni the edge of their seats with its mix of suspense and humor.
The first look has created curiosity among fans, highlighting the distinctive appearances and emotional tones of the characters. Jayaram and Urvasi play the lead roles, with Santosh Sobhan appearing in a key role, paired opposite Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. includes Sandy and Ananthika Sanilkumar too play pivotal roles in Parimala and Co.
Yogi Babu, who played Chithirai Kumar in Thalaivan Thalaivi, returns in a full-length role in this film. Filmmaker-actor Mysskin has been roped in to play a police officer. Actors Singampuli and Bucks aka Bagavathi Perumal, along with several other notable performers, also play important roles.
With shooting completed, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon.