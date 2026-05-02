Pandiraaj’s next titled Parimala and Co

Titled “Parimala and Co”, the thriller comedy drama will be the filmmaker’s 12th project after Thalaivan Thalaivi. In an official statement, released by the makers, they say, “With Pandiraaj’s signature style of experimenting in every project, he has crafted a fresh narrative by blending thriller and comedy elements, making it an engaging family entertainer.”

The story is said to revolve around a unique family and the unusual incidents they encounter. Beginning in Chennai and traveling through Coimbatore to Palakkad, the film will keep the audience ni the edge of their seats with its mix of suspense and humor.