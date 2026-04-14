Palak Tiwari, King’s OTT debut ‘Lukkhe’ blends rap culture, ambition, crime

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video, we believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling, whether it’s blending genres, exploring new formats, or championing unconventional narratives. ‘Lukkhe’ is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choices they make. With King and Palak Tiwari making their OTT debuts alongside a stellar ensemble cast, we are confident Lukkhe will be loved by audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories when it premieres on May 8”.

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, ‘Lukkhe’ is set to stream on Prime Video on May 8, 2026.