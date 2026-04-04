Paal Dabba teams up with Sai Abhyankkar for next song in Suriya’s Karuppu

CHENNAI: Lyricist and singer Paal Dabba is set to collaborate with music composer Sai Abhyankkar for an upcoming song in actor Suriya’s film Karuppu.
The update came after Sai Abhyankkar shared a selfie with Paal Dabba on social media platform X, captioning it “#karuppu next lodinggg! (sic) Game starts now,” hinting that the latter has both written and sung the next track. An official announcement regarding the song is expected soon.
Directed by R J Balaji, Karuppu marks Suriya’s 45th film. The movie is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14 after facing delays.
In the film, Suriya plays the role of a lawyer. The cast includes Trisha, Natty Subramaniam, Indrans, Swasika and Yogi Babu, among others.
Two songs from the film have already been released and received a positive response.