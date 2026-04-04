Paal Dabba teams up with Sai Abhyankkar for next song in Suriya’s Karuppu

The update came after Sai Abhyankkar shared a selfie with Paal Dabba on social media platform X, captioning it “#karuppu next lodinggg! (sic) Game starts now,” hinting that the latter has both written and sung the next track. An official announcement regarding the song is expected soon.

Directed by R J Balaji, Karuppu marks Suriya’s 45th film. The movie is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14 after facing delays.