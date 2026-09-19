Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam unfolds leadership tussle set across 3 eras

Described by Ranjith as a blend of action and science fiction, Vettuvam is set across three different periods. The glimpse establishes connections between the past, present and future, with the lives and practices of people from one period influencing events in another.

The clip introduces several groups involved in a struggle for power and authority. Their conflicts are portrayed through traditional martial arts and combat practices, with the actors undergoing training in the respective forms for the film.

The film marks Ranjith’s reunion with Arya after Sarpatta Parambarai, while VR Dinesh, who previously worked with the filmmaker in Attakathi, plays the lead.