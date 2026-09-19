Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam unfolds leadership tussle set across 3 eras

CHENNAI: The makers of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil film Vettuvam have unveiled the World of Vettuvam glimpse, offering a closer look at the film’s setting and the conflict that drives its narrative. Starring VR Dinesh, Arya and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles, the film is scheduled to release in December.
Described by Ranjith as a blend of action and science fiction, Vettuvam is set across three different periods. The glimpse establishes connections between the past, present and future, with the lives and practices of people from one period influencing events in another.
The clip introduces several groups involved in a struggle for power and authority. Their conflicts are portrayed through traditional martial arts and combat practices, with the actors undergoing training in the respective forms for the film.
The film marks Ranjith’s reunion with Arya after Sarpatta Parambarai, while VR Dinesh, who previously worked with the filmmaker in Attakathi, plays the lead.
Sobhita Dhulipala returns to Tamil cinema after her appearances in the Ponniyin Selvan films. The cast also includes Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman and Lizzy, among others.
Backed by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and Learn & Teach Productions, Vettuvam has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film, which was first announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, is now slated for a December 2026 theatrical release.