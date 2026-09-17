Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam to unveil its world today

The makers announced the update with an intriguing new poster featuring an elaborate stone-like artwork depicting human figures, water, waves and a serpent. The announcement describes Vettuvam as “a world beyond all we’ve known” and “a world unlike any other”, while teasing the video as an introduction to the film’s world.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Vettuvam stars Arya, V R Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles. Dinesh, who reunites with Ranjith after Attakathi, is reportedly playing a martial arts practitioner, while Arya is said to be portraying a gangster. The film also features Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi and others.