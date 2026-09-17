Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam to unveil its world today

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s film Vettuvam is set to offer a closer look at its world with a special video titled The World of Vettuvam today at noon.
The makers announced the update with an intriguing new poster featuring an elaborate stone-like artwork depicting human figures, water, waves and a serpent. The announcement describes Vettuvam as “a world beyond all we’ve known” and “a world unlike any other”, while teasing the video as an introduction to the film’s world.
Directed by Pa Ranjith, Vettuvam stars Arya, V R Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles. Dinesh, who reunites with Ranjith after Attakathi, is reportedly playing a martial arts practitioner, while Arya is said to be portraying a gangster. The film also features Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi and others.
The project, which was first announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, marks Ranjith’s return to direction after Thangalaan. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.
Ranjith is producing the film under Neelam Productions along with S Sai Devanand and S Sai Venkateswaran of Learn and Teach Production.