Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam set for a Pongal 2027 release

The announcement, made by the makers on October 30, has put the film firmly on the radar of Tamil cinema audiences, with the hashtag #VettuvamFromPongal confirming its theatrical arrival in January next year.

Headlined by Arya and VR Dinesh, the film promises a different cinematic world, bringing together an ensemble cast and a story set against an apocalyptic backdrop.

First announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, ‘Vettuvam’ has been in the making for some time.

Written by Pa Ranjith and Santhosh Narayanan Chenthilkumar, with dialogues by Franklin Jacob, the film unfolds in a world on the brink of collapse, where different factions battle for power, dominance and control. The narrative explores the clashes between these groups, their leadership struggles and the unexpected turns that emerge as they fight to establish their authority.