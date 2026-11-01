Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam set for a Pongal 2027 release

CHENNAI: Director Pa Ranjith is all set to bring his much-anticipated film ‘Vettuvam’ to the big screen for Pongal 2027.
The announcement, made by the makers on October 30, has put the film firmly on the radar of Tamil cinema audiences, with the hashtag #VettuvamFromPongal confirming its theatrical arrival in January next year.
Headlined by Arya and VR Dinesh, the film promises a different cinematic world, bringing together an ensemble cast and a story set against an apocalyptic backdrop.
First announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, ‘Vettuvam’ has been in the making for some time.
Written by Pa Ranjith and Santhosh Narayanan Chenthilkumar, with dialogues by Franklin Jacob, the film unfolds in a world on the brink of collapse, where different factions battle for power, dominance and control. The narrative explores the clashes between these groups, their leadership struggles and the unexpected turns that emerge as they fight to establish their authority.
The makers have also revealed that the film incorporates traditional martial art forms such as Adimurai and Mallakhamb, adding another dimension to its action sequences.
The film features an extensive cast, with Arya, VR Dinesh, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalaiyarasan playing prominent roles. They are joined by Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi and several others.
On the technical front, GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, marking another collaboration with Ranjith. Rupesh Shaji handles cinematography, while Selva RK takes charge of editing. SS Moorthy is the art director, and Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunts.
Adding to its reach, ‘Vettuvam’ is set for a worldwide release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Pongal release also places it in the middle of the festive box-office season, with other Tamil projects.