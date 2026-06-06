Cinema

Over 200 million views in 91 days: Sai Abhyankkar’s Pavazha Malli is on a roll

The achievement has further cemented the song’s status as one of the biggest musical successes of 2026.
Poster from the song
Poster from the song (Photo: Instagram)
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Composer-singer Sai Abhyankkar’s chartbuster Pavazha Malli has achieved a major milestone, crossing 200 million views on YouTube within 91 days of its release.

The makers announced this on social media, claiming that the track has become the fastest video in the country to reach the 200-million-view mark this year.

The achievement has further cemented the song’s status as one of the biggest musical successes of 2026.

Featuring vocals by Sai Abhyankkar and Shruti Haasan, Pavazha Malli has enjoyed widespread popularity across streaming platforms and social media since its release.

The song’s catchy composition, vibrant visuals and strong audience engagement have contributed to its rapid rise. The song’s continued popularity has also strengthened Sai Abhyankkar’s growing reputation among young music listeners.

Shruti Haasan
Sai Abhyankkar
YouTube
Musical Video
Pavazha Malli

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