"Our prayers have been answered..." : R Madhavan celebrates Sunita Williams' safe return to Earth after historic space mission

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share his heartfelt excitement as astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth after an intense space mission.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhavan expressed his joy, writing, "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling."

The actor's post included a video showing Williams' safe landing, with the astronaut being assisted by a team of professionals as she emerged from the spacecraft. Madhavan further acknowledged the immense challenges faced during her 260-day mission in space, adding, "After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered."

"Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you," he wrote.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to share his pride and admiration for the Crew-9 mission, which saw astronaut Sunita Williams return safely to Earth.

In a tweet on X, Singh expressed his excitement over the milestone achievement, saying, "Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space."

He lauded Williams' courage and resilience, emphasizing her remarkable journey as an inspiration to millions worldwide.

"Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," Singh remarked.

He also extended his congratulations to all the astronauts involved in the mission, acknowledging the efforts of the scientists, engineers, and other key stakeholders.

He concluded by calling Williams' return a source of immense pride for India, stating, "Her courage and achievements make us all proud."

The White House also celebrated the safe return of NASA's Crew-9 astronauts, highlighting the importance of President Donald Trump's commitment to ensuring their safe return. In a statement, the White House praised Trump's efforts, stating, "PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!"

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the safe return of the astronauts, thanking the teams at SpaceX and NASA for their efforts. "Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to Donald Trump for prioritizing this mission," Musk wrote.

The Crew-9 mission was a significant achievement in the field of space exploration, marking the fourth flight of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, "Freedom." This spacecraft had previously supported multiple missions, including NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3.

Following Crew-9's successful return, the spacecraft will undergo a thorough inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility, preparing it for future missions.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which supports these kinds of missions, aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station. It also expands research opportunities aboard the ISS, supporting NASA's broader goals for the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

The successful return of Crew-9 coincided with the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, which docked with the ISS on March 16, marking the beginning of another long-duration mission.