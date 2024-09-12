Yerin Ha joins 'Bridgerton' season 4 as lead Sophie 'Baek', showrunner explains name change

WASHINGTON: In an exciting development for fans of Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton', the streaming giant has officially announced that Yerin Ha will join the cast of season 4 as the romantic interest of Benedict Bridgerton.

Ha, known for her roles in 'Halo' and 'Dune: Prophecy', will portray Sophie Baek, a character who, in the original Julia Quinn novels, is named Sophie Beckett, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement was made on Netlfix's official Instagram handle, revealing that Ha's character will be introduced as the "Lady in Silver" in the series.

This choice reflects a significant cultural adaptation. In a nod to Ha's Korean heritage, showrunner Jess Brownell collaborated with the actress to select a Korean surname for the character, opting for "Baek" over the novel's "Beckett," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that's why changing a name can be so powerful," Ha shared, adding, "To make Sophie's name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess," in an interview, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Ha revealed that Brownell consulted her on Korean surnames starting with a 'B', eventually choosing "Baek" to better align with Ha's personal identity.

"It's a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold," Ha explained, adding, "It's amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in the forthcoming season, Sophie Baek's journey begins in the midst of adversity. She is introduced as a woman who has endured significant hardship, working under a demanding employer in high society. Her fortunes change dramatically when she attends Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball in disguise and meets Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

Ha expressed her intrigue in the role, emphasizing Sophie's challenges.

"What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles -- something that she constantly has to overcome," Ha said, adding, "Whether it's this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict," during the interview.

Ha and Thompson have already begun rehearsing their dance sequences, with Thompson humorously noting that he has only stepped on Ha's toes once.

Ha described these moments as "really special" and "very vulnerable," highlighting how dance can express their emotional connection.

Despite the initial nerves of joining an established cast, Ha has felt welcomed by her new colleagues, as per the interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

She recounted heartwarming gestures from Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, and from Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd, who portray Penelope and Francesca Bridgerton, respectively.

"For someone just coming into the show, that means so much," Ha said, adding, "It's so sweet. I feel so fortunate and grateful to be part of such a family."

In a related development, Brownell discussed the future of Benedict's character in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think we're going to continue on the storyline of Benedict learning exactly how he wants to exist in the world," Brownell teased.

"Benedict is starting to realize that he also craves depth, and reconciling breadth with depth is something we're going to dive into pretty deeply in future seasons," he said while teasing the upcoming season.