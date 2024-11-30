Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' set for OTT premiere on Netflix from Dec 5

CHENNAI: After a successful theatrical run, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Amaran' is now gearing up for its OTT premiere on Netflix from December 5. The hit film is released on OTT following a five-week run in the theatres.

Netflix India South announced the release on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle with a post that read:

"Veeram, kaadhal, thunichal—idhellam enna nu kaamika Major Mukund vara poraaru🔥 Watch Amaran on Netflix, out 5 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi! #AmaranOnNetflix"

The film narrates the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a celebrated military hero, and features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, The movie also features Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, and others.

Amaran is inspired by the book 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military' by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Produced under the banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, the film is helmed by producers Kamal Haasan, Vakil Khan, Mrunalini Havaldar, and R Mahendran.

Fans can now stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on Netflix from December 5.