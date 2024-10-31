Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Vettaiyan' to release on Prime Video on Nov 8

NEW DELHI: Superstar Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Tamil action-drama 'Vettaiyan' is all set to release on Prime Video on November 8.

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

"Vettaiyan " will be available on the streamer in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"Vettaiyan " revolves around SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a maverick police officer renowned for his uncompromising approach to investigation and police justice.

Following a failed operation that results in the tragic loss of an innocent life, Athiyan is forced to confront the repercussions of his ruthless methods. As Athiyan navigates a tangled web of criminal activities and internal conflicts, he faces a profound moral dilemma, redefining his beliefs about justice and redemption.