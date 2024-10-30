Two years after announcement, Netflix to stream documentary on Nayanthara from Nov 18

CHENNAI: The long-awaited documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, is set to stream on Netflix from November 18, coinciding with the popular actor's 40th birthday. The release date announcement of the documentary comes two years after the streaming platform first announced it with a teaser.

Sharing the announcement on social media with a poster, Netflix wrote, "In every universe, she’s the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix (sic)."

The poster features Nayanthara on a red carpet, looking back as paparazzi are seen taking her photo.

The documentary, which has a runtime of 81 minutes, will take viewers across the actor's career and journey of becoming a mother through surrogacy. Earlier, it was only expected to feature the love story between Nayanthara and her partner, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, over the years, leading to their grand wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 , directed by S Sashikanth and Dude Vicky respectively. She also has a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Kavin, directed by Vishnu Edavan, in the pipeline.