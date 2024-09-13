'Love, Sitara' starring Sobhita Dhulipala to release on ZEE5

NEW DELHI: Slice-of-life family drama "Love, Sitara", fronted by Sobhita Dhulipala, will arrive on streaming platform ZEE5 on September 27.

The Hindi film is directed by Vandana Kataria and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the makers said on Thursday.

Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, Rijul Ray also round out the cast of "Love, Sitara".

The story centers on Tara (Dhulipala), a fiercely independent interior designer, and Arjun (Siddhartha), a passionate chef on the brink of international success. Their seemingly perfect relationship faces a crucial test when unexpected situations prompt a spontaneous marriage proposal.

"'Love, Sitara' explores the complexities of modern relationships, the weight of family expectations, and the courage needed to face uncomfortable truths. As tensions escalate and secrets surface, viewers are left to question: Can love truly overcome all obstacles, or are some wounds too deep to heal?" read its official synopsis.

Dhulipala, known for films such as "Ponniyin Selvan I and II" and web series "Made in Heaven" and "The Night Manager", said playing the role of Sitara was a meaningful journey.

"What drew me to this role is that it’s the story of a girl who finds the courage to shatter her conditioning and be honest to herself no matter what.

"She is a family girl at heart and will stand for what she believes in, even if it is not easy. There is something dignified, relatable and real in Sitara’s personality that all women connect to," she said in a statement.

Siddhartha, whose credits include web shows such as "Four More Shots Please!" and "Aashram", said he loves how complex and real the characters are in the film.

"Working alongside such a talented cast and crew like RSVP productions, Vandana Kataria ma’am, and Sobhita has been a privilege, and I believe 'Love, Sitara' will be loved by each and every ZEE5 viewer," he added.

For Kataria, creating "Love, Sitara" has been a long yet fun journey through the ups and downs of the COVID lockdowns.

"It’s a modern take on the quintessential Bollywood love story set within a family drama. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with RSVP and to have ZEE5 support us on this journey.

"We're confident that this movie will not only entertain but also spark conversations offering fresh perspectives on love, forgiveness, and marriages. I can't wait for viewers to watch the film and perhaps see reflections of their own lives in the characters of the film," the director said.

The trailer of "Love, Sitara" was released on social media today.