Kavin's 'Bloody Beggar' set for this OTT platform release on Nov 29

CHENNAI: After a successful theatrical run, the dark comedy, 'Bloody Beggar', starring Kavin is now gearing up for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video from November 29.

Amazon Prime Video announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Bloody Beggar will be available for streaming on its platform with a caption "a rags to riches story tainted with blood, comedy & a haunting past 🔪"

Check post here:

Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar in his debut venture, the film was produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under the Filament Pictures banner.

Released theatrically on October 31, 2024, during the Diwali season, the movie features Kavin in the lead role, supported by Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, and TM Karthik.

Bloody Beggar combines dark humor with an engaging narrative about the chaotic life of a beggar, earning both critical acclaim and audience praise.

Fans can now stream the movie on Prime Video starting November 29, 2024.