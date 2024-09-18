‘Ishq In The Air’ trailer showcases brewing romance between a photographer, hair stylist

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Ishq In The Air’, which was unveiled on Wednesday, promises to take the viewers on a journey of chance encounters where two opposing worlds collide as they navigate turbulent times.

The show stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana in the lead.

The series is set against the backdrop of Indore and Mumbai, and follows the story of a photographer from Indore and a hair stylist from Mumbai. Their lives take a turn when a serendipitous meeting at an airport sets their romantic journey in motion.

Shantanu Maheshwari, who essays the role of Naman, the photographer, said, “It feels great to come back with another tale of romance which will deeply resonate with the audiences. ‘Ishq in the Air’ is a love story that brings together Naman and Kavya, two individuals from diverse backgrounds, as they embark on a journey of love. As the two of them board their flight of love, they soar through the ups and downs of life, discovering the true meaning of connection and devotion”.

She further mentioned, “We hope that Ishq in the Air will strike a chord in the hearts of our viewers with its relatable themes and authentic portrayal of characters. I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s response, it’s been made with a lot of love”.

Medha Rana, who portrays the role of Kavya Mehra, a hair stylist, shared that the show will transport the audience back to the days of classic romance.

She said, “Working on this project has been a really fun and enriching experience. This story shows how the perfect recipe for love does not exist! Love is what you make of it and even if the odds are all against you, you don’t stop believing in the magic of love. I'm hoping that the viewers will love the show as much as we did while creating it”.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the series is set to drop on Amazon MX Player on September 20.